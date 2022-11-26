Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael P. Hartung Sells 1,896 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Flex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

About Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

