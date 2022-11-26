Fmr LLC Acquires 1,741,579 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.79% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $560,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLPI opened at $51.27 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
