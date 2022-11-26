Fmr LLC Buys 1,741,579 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.79% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $560,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

GLPI stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

