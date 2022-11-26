Fmr LLC Buys 918,277 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,277 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $548,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 17.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

