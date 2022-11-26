Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575,471 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Simon Property Group worth $563,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

