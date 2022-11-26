Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,873 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $567,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,537,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 127,840 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $230.95 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,994,073. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

