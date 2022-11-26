Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,559,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 586,685 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Allison Transmission worth $559,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 157,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Allison Transmission by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

