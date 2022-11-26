Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,409,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,193 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 15.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $552,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.