Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,975,779 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.76% of ServiceNow worth $731,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:NOW opened at $407.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $679.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.