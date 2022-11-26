Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,906,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856,082 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $715,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 68.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 868,254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 135,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

