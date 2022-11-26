Fmr LLC Has $601.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $601,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after buying an additional 80,540 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $255.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

