Fmr LLC Has $628.53 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,841,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947,292 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $628,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129,314 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

