Fmr LLC Has $711.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,060,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,222,746 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $711,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

