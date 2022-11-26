Fmr LLC Has $719.86 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,232,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $719,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

