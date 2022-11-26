Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fmr LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $575,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

