Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,632,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,778,040 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $609,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Edison International by 30.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Edison International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Edison International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 55,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

