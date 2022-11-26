Fmr LLC Purchases 1,118,373 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $630,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

