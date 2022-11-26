Fmr LLC Purchases 322,522 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.73% of Automatic Data Processing worth $638,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.