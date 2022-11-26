Fmr LLC Purchases 432,189 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $556,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Cfra decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,333 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.