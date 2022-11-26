Fmr LLC Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,629 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.27% of NICE worth $643,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in NICE by 14.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 31.7% in the first quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $191.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $312.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

