Fmr LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,243 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.62% of Verisk Analytics worth $712,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

