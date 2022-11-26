Fmr LLC Sells 3,080,709 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,577,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080,709 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.14% of VICI Properties worth $613,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 175,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

