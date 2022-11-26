Fmr LLC Sells 3,080,709 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,577,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080,709 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.14% of VICI Properties worth $613,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

