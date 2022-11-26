Fmr LLC Sells 378,823 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,823 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.81% of Global Payments worth $553,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

