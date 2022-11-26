Fmr LLC Sells 750,783 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750,783 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.65% of State Street worth $600,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in State Street by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in State Street by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

