Fmr LLC Sells 7,679 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.62% of ShockWave Medical worth $589,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $264.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.31. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $733,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,404. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

