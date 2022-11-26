Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,464,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,284,964 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.23% of FirstEnergy worth $708,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

