Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,626,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161,660 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $601,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.