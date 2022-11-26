Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125,154 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.45% of Roper Technologies worth $604,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

