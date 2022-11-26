Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.61% of Focus Financial Partners worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.