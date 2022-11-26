Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.61% of Focus Financial Partners worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

