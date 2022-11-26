Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 916 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $8,117.06.
Shares of FWONK opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
