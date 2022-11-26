Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 916 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $8,117.06.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.