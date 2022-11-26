Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 797,766 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,766 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $46,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $78.95 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

