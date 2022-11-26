Franklin Resources Inc. Has $38.86 Million Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 42.07% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $38,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

