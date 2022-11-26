Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,557,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 948,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.15 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.89.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

