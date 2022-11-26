Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 6.01% of Camden National worth $38,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Up 1.3 %

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market cap of $636.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

