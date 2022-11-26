Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 34,669 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $38,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $167.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

