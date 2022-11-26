Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1,258.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $39,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

