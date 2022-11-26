Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.1 %

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.