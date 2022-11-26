Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 94,988 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.52% of Regal Rexnord worth $39,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

