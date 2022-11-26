Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,866 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.13% of Simply Good Foods worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

