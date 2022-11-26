Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,903,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,098,472.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,888,870 shares of company stock worth $41,990,971 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

