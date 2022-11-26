Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

