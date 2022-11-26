FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $24.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.90. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $24.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $43.65 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $332.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.48. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

