FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Intellinetics, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intellinetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Intellinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

INLX opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

