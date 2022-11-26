FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Molecular Partners AG Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molecular Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

