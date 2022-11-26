FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allianz SE Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALIZY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($218.37) to €205.00 ($209.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($214.29) to €220.00 ($224.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($272.45) to €271.00 ($276.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.20.
Allianz Stock Performance
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
