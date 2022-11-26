FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

TSE FRX opened at C$12.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.85 million and a PE ratio of -15.65. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$13.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,864.57. Insiders have sold a total of 38,119 shares of company stock worth $250,942 in the last 90 days.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.