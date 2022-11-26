FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hess in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.75. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

NYSE HES opened at $144.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,818,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

