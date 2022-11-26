FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($4.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is ($4.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

LNC stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $684,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 45.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

