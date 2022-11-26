FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($4.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is ($4.19) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.40 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $684,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 45.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.