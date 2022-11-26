FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $28.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $28.70. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $29.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

NYSE NUE opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

